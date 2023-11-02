Escaped inmate in Watonwan County back in custody

article

The Watonwan County Sheriff's Office says the inmate who escaped custody earlier this week is back in jail after being apprehended on Wednesday.

Authorities say they found Leonardo Lopez Jr. in a vehicle. Following a traffic stop, Lopez fled on foot. With assistance from the New Ulm Police K-9 Unit, Lopez was tracked to a field and taken into custody.

Two suspects were also taken into custody for aiding in Lopez's escape prior to Lopez being apprehended, the sheriff's office said.

FOX 9 has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.