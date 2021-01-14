Erbes Fire: 250 acres burned, evacuation orders lifted

A brush fire, named Erbes Fire, has burned about 250 acres and is on the verge of impacting nearby structures in Thousand Oaks, according to firefighters.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the brush fire erupted near Sunset Hills Boulevard.

An evacuation order was issued for the following areas before being lifted just before 8:45 p.m. PT:

West of the Bard Reservoir

North to Hardy Lane

South to Fernleaf court

West of the 23 Freeway

As of 6:40 p.m., firefighters say containment lines are around most of the fire and "have made good progress on the fire."

Officials did not say what caused the fire.

Just hours before the brush fire broke out, Red Flag Warnings were issued for Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to strong winds in those areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

