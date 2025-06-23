Emerald ash borer found in 4 new Minnesota counties, DNR expands quarantine

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Resources says emerald ash borer have been confirmed in four new counties: Meeker, Murray, Ottertail, and Wadena. The confirmation means the insect that kills trees has now been found in 58 of 87 counties throughout the state. DNR officials say quarantine areas will be expanded in an effort to stop its spread in the newly confirmed areas.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer – an insect larvae that kills ash trees by tunneling through them and depriving nutrients – in four new Minnesota counties.

Emerald ash borer in Minnesota

What we know:

The DNR says it has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer in four new counties: Meeker, Murray, Ottertail, and Wadena.

In March, the DNR confirmed the spread to three additional counties in the state: Aitkin, Pine and St. Louis.



As part of the update, the DNR confirms that emerald ash borer has also since been found in new areas of Carlton County, despite the quarantine efforts implemented previously.

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), the emerald ash borer was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009.

MDA has since issued a quarantine for all areas known to have been infested to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.

Emerald ash borer treatment

Dig deeper:

Several treatments are available to kill emerald ash borer, usually involving the use of pesticides.

Systemic insecticides can be injected into a tree trunk, where emerald ash borer move throughout the tree – effectively killing their larvae.

Soil drench insecticides are applied around the base of a tree, killing newly hatched larvae to stop their spread.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has previously announced over $25 million in grants are available for "urban and community forest management."