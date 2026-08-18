Minnesota AG suing to extradite ICE agent held in Texas: Watch live

The Brief Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is filing a lawsuit Tuesday to support the extradition of ICE officer Christian Castro, who remains jailed in Texas after being charged in connection with a January shooting in Minneapolis. Ellison is set to hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m. to discuss the lawsuit. Castro was charged in Hennepin County in May with four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of falsely reporting a crime.



Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is set to hold a news conference on Tuesday as he files new litigation to support the extradition of an ICE officer being held in Texas.

New litigation in Operation Metro Surge

What we know:

Ellison is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m. to announce the new lawsuit related to Operation Metro Surge. According to a press advisory, he will be joined by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty for the news conference.

The press advisory says the news conference will address "a lawsuit [Ellison] is filing today regarding the extradition of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent."

Dig deeper:

FOX 9 is told the lawsuit will deal specifically with the extradition of 52-year-old Christian Castro. Castro was charged in Hennepin County in May with four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of falsely reporting a crime in connection with the Jan. 14 shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis. He was arrested in Cameron County, Texas on May 29 on a nationwide warrant issued in Hennepin County.

Moriarty wrote a letter in July asking Texas Governor Greg Abbott to immediately review and sign Castro's extradition paperwork. As of Tuesday, Castro remains in the Cameron County, Texas jail.

ICE shooting in Minneapolis

The backstory:

In January, Castro was involved in a shooting in Minneapolis where he injured Sosa-Celis, striking him in the leg. Castro falsely claimed that he had been attacked with a broom and shovel before firing his service weapon. However, surveillance video proved those statements were false, prosecutors said, along with witness statements and evidence.

The shooting came a week after the deadly shooting of Renee Good and days before the deadly shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. The shooting of Sosa-Celis also resulted in a night of unrest in the neighborhood in north Minneapolis.