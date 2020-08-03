Elk River residents asked to conserve water after water main break

Utilities officials in Elk River, Minnesota are asking residents to conserve water after a water main was damaged, according to Elk River Municipal Utilities Interim General Manager Theresa Slominski.

According to Slominski, a contractor accidentally damaged a 24-inch water main. Residents are being asked to conserve water for the next 24 hours as the water loss could overtax the water system. Slominski issued the alert Monday evening.

"Conserving water by not running your irrigation systems or any extra water usage in necessary," said Slominski. "Your help is greatly appreciated.”