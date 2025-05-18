Elk River nonprofit founder fights for life after motorcycle crash

The Brief An Elk River nonprofit founder is fighting for his life after a motorcycle accident in Elk River. Chris Grabrick suffered a brain bleed, a cracked skull, and a large hematoma on his forehead. The accident happened on May 9 around 8 at night on Highway 169. It's unknown what caused the crash.



A well-known good Samaritan from Elk River is fighting for his life after a motorcycle accident in Elk River. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 169 in Elk River on May 9 at 8 at night.

Good Samaritan fighting for his life

What we know:

Chris Grabrick's best friend says he’s in the ICU. John Zerwas has been going to the hospital to talk to Chris every day in the hopes it will help with his recovery.

"It actually, it destroys me inside, because he is just like a brother to me," said Zerwas.

Right now it’s unknown what caused the crash.

"We've gotten to the different the scene and checked it out and seen what everything was like. But it doesn't really show you much. Just shows that he, you know, he went down," said Zerwas.

Chris Grabrick's best friend tells FOX 9 the father of three is in the ICU. (FOX 9)

The road to recovery

What they're saying:

"The guy's got a heart the size of a watermelon. You know what I mean? Like, he's, he would give his shirt off his back, literally, I’ve watched him do it," said Zerwas.

Grabrick suffered a brain bleed, a cracked skull, and a large hematoma on his forehead. He's been sedated to aid his recovery.

The husband and father of three founded Hoodlum, a nonprofit that helps others in need. It helps get people back on their feet. That includes Christmas gifts for kids if a parent is ill. Now he is the one in need.

His best friend Zerwas details a time when Chris gave someone money who couldn’t buy food.

"Chris was like, really? And he just pulls out $100 bill out of his pocket, and he goes, you know what? Here you go. Have a good time," said Zerwas.

"It brought tears to my eyes. This kid was so happy to receive something like that," Zerwas added.

What you can do:

The nonprofit Hoodlum also had a car show and fundraiser for Chris on Saturday. They raised more than $1,000 for Chris and $8,000 for the nonprofit. More than 1200 people showed up. You can track Grabrick's situation on his CaringBridge page. A GoFundMe has also been set up to support the family.