Minneapolis man planned to kill mother in Edina park stabbing, then himself: Charges

The Brief A 31-year-old Minneapolis man tried to stab his mother to death in an Edina park on Sunday, before intending to kill himself. Dimitrius Aurelio Favaro has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Police found Favaro at an Edina residence with multiple stab wounds.



A 31-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of stabbing his mother multiple times at a park in Edina on Sunday, and told authorities he had planned to kill her before trying to take his own life, according to court documents.

Dimitrius Aurelio Favaro, 31, has been charged with premeditated first-degree attempted murder in connection to the incident.

Edina stabbing

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Edina police were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to a stabbing at Ameson Acres Park. Authorities located a stabbing victim lying on the walkway in a landscape area of the park. A woman had called her husband to say she had been stabbed by her son, needed help and believed she was dying.

The complaint states the woman’s body and clothing were covered in blood, and there was a pool of blood near her head. She had multiple stab wounds to her neck and leg, and appeared to have defensive wounds to the webbing of her hands between her thumbs and index fingers.

The complaint states the woman told police her son, Favaro, stabbed her with a pocketknife. She was taken to a hospital and was intubated.

Locating Dimitrius Favaro

Local perspective:

The complaint states that as authorities were helping the woman, Edina police got a call about a man who was wearing a yellow shirt, bleeding from the torso and drinking from hose at a home on West Shore Drive in Edina. Authorities located the man, identified as Favaro, on the ground bleeding with a pocketknife nearby.

When police asked him what happened, Favaro said, "I stabbed myself and I stabbed my mother to death and f***ing I stabbed her because I can’t f***ing make sense of how to f***ing get away from these f***ing places," according to charges.

The complaint states two witnesses at the park told police they were having dinner when they saw a man identified as Favaro walking quickly from the park to West Shore Drive. He was wearing the yellow shirt when officers located him.

Favaro talks to police

What they're saying:

The complaint states while Favaro was being treated at a hospital, he told police his plan was to kill his mother and himself, and the plan was to do it at the park. He said he began to choke his mother, her neck made a cracking noise and she started screaming loudly, so he stabbed her in the neck so she would stop breathing.

Police spoke to the victim’s husband, who is Favaro’s stepfather. He told authorities Favaro has mental health issues. The victim needed surgery to close five stab wounds to her neck, had five stab wounds on her hands, a laceration on her chin and a laceration to her left thigh.

The complaint states Favaro is still hospitalized and will be arrested once released.