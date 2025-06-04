Edina police seek 2 suspects in Pamela Park vandalism

article

The Brief Edina police say there are seeking two suspects related to property damage at Pamela Park. Police say the park shelter sustained damage at about 9 p.m. Monday. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Edina police.



The Edina Police Department says it’s looking for two suspects in an investigation related to property damage at Pamela Park.

Pamela Park vandalism

What we know:

Police say the park shelter sustained damage from a crowbar at about 9 p.m. on Monday. Surveillance video from the park shows two suspects in the area at the time of the incident.

Call Edina police

What you can do:

Edina police say if you can identify the two suspects or know who caused the vandalism, contact Dave Frederick at (952) 826-0427 or email polcie@EdinaMN.gov, and reference case number 25027902.

Police say you can remain anonymous.