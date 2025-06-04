Edina police seek 2 suspects in Pamela Park vandalism
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Edina Police Department says it’s looking for two suspects in an investigation related to property damage at Pamela Park.
What we know:
Police say the park shelter sustained damage from a crowbar at about 9 p.m. on Monday. Surveillance video from the park shows two suspects in the area at the time of the incident.
What you can do:
Edina police say if you can identify the two suspects or know who caused the vandalism, contact Dave Frederick at (952) 826-0427 or email polcie@EdinaMN.gov, and reference case number 25027902.
Police say you can remain anonymous.