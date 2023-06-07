Edina parking ramp closing for repairs

A parking ramp along a busy strip in Edina will be closed starting next week for an extended period.

The South Parking Ramp near 50th and France, wedged between the 50th Street Lunds & Byerlys, the Edina Grill, Concina Del Barrio, and the Edina Mann Theatre, will close starting Monday, June 12 for repairs.

The city says the closure will range from four weeks to eight weeks. Pedestrian routes will remain open, but the city says walkers should avoid entering the construction site.

Alley access will only be allowed for business deliveries during the closure.