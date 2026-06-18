Edina house fire: Public asked to avoid area as crews battle blaze
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Edina Thursday morning and are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.
House fire in Edina
What we know:
According to the Edina Fire Department, crews were called to the 6800 block of Antrim Road for a house fire, which is located near Edina High School and Valley View Middle School.
As of 10:15 a.m., the public is asked to avoid the area as crews work to contain the blaze. There was no immediate information on the cause of the fire or whether any injuries have been reported.
FOX 9 has crews headed to the scene. The Edina Fire Department said more information will be released when available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Source: This story uses information from Edina Police and Fire Department's social media post.