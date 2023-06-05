Edina bank robbery: Police searching for suspect

article

A robbery of a credit union Monday morning has Edina police searching for a suspect, hoping the public can help identify the perpetrator.

According to the Edina Police Department, around 11 a.m. police responded to a bank robbery that had just occurred at the Royal Credit Union, located at 4450 W. 76th St. in Edina.

One suspect allegedly entered the bank and handed the bank teller a note demanding cash, implying that he had a weapon, according to police. The bank teller complied with the demand and put cash in the suspect’s bag. The suspect then fled on foot.

Police quickly set up a perimeter, but were unable to find him.

Edina police outside the Royal Credit Union on Monday.

There were no injuries during the incident, and police believe there is no threat to the public.

Anyone that has information on the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Kenna Dick at KDick@EdinaMN.gov or 952-826-0491.

The Edina Police Department is working with the FBI on the case, and it remains an active investigation.