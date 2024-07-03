Expand / Collapse search
Eden Prairie townhome fire that injured child results in arson charges

By
Published  July 3, 2024 4:12pm CDT
Eden Prairie
FOX 9

Smoke plume from Eden Prairie twin home fire

A smoke plume was seen from an Eden Prairie twin home fire on Friday afternoon. Officials say an infant was hospitalized but did not share further details. The video clip is looped.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An Eden Prairie man has been charged with arson after setting fire to a townhome with four children inside, sending one to the hospital.

On May 31, 2024, at 11:27 a.m., the Eden Prairie Fire Department responded to a fire in a townhome that had one adult man and four children inside.

When first responders arrived, they met the man and three children outside, but a nine-month-old baby was still in the burning house, according to court documents. Eden Prairie firefighters entered the residence and found the child, who survived but needed to be transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Investigators found that Abdirahman Abdi Abdullahi, 23, was on probation for violating a restraining order that prohibited him from contacting the child’s mother – who lived at the home.

According to charges, investigators learned that two days before the fire Abdullahi sent a threatening message to the child’s mother stating, "when I see u I’m smoke u."

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed Abdullahi filling up, then carrying a red gas can through a line of bushes towards the townhome shortly before the fire started. Minutes later, Abdullahi emerges from the bushes with the gas can and returns to his vehicle.

Investigators were able to determine the car was Abdullahi’s through a rental agreement.

Authorities located and arrested Abdullahi, who was wearing clothing that matched the surveillance footage.

Abdullahi is charged with one count of arson causing injury, and made an initial court appearance on July 1.