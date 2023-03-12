Eden Prairie plane crash: Three people survive fiery wreck Saturday night

Three people survived a plane crash in Eden Prairie Saturday by the city's airport.

Eden Prairie firefighters and police responded to reports of a plane crash west of Spring Road near Flying Cloud Airport at 9:40 p.m. and arrived to find the plane engulfed in flames, according to a press release from the Eden Prairie police department.

First responders found all three of the plane's passengers and took them to the hospital with apparently non-life-threatening injuries. None one else was injured.

Police say the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of that crash.