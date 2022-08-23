Eden Prairie mall shooting: What we know so far

Scheels at Eden Prairie Center is expected to reopen at noon on Tuesday after a man fatally shot himself inside the store's hunting department the day before.

Much is still not known about how the shooting happened. Here's what we know so far:

Mall went into lockdown

The entire Eden Prairie Center went into lockdown Monday as police responded at about 7:25 p.m. Monday for reports of a shot fired.

The mall was in lockdown through the evening and shoppers were forced to evacuate while the investigation was underway.

1 man was found dead

When police responded to Scheels, officers found a 19-year-old man dead on the second floor of the store, with police saying it appears the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and it was an isolated incident.

There were no other reported injuries from the shooting, and police said there is no danger to the public from the shooting.

The man's identity hasn't been revealed, but police said he was 19 years old.

Where he got the gun

Eden Prairie Police on Tuesday said their preliminary investigation indicates the 19-year-old man asked a store employee to see a semi-automatic handgun in the gun department. When the employee handed the unloaded weapon to the man, he fled across the store toward the archery area while loading the handgun and then fired a single shot.

Police believe the man brought his own ammunition into the store.

Scheels reopening Tuesday

A sign hangs on the door of Scheels at Eden Prairie Center after a man fatally shot himself in the hunting section of the mall on Monday. (FOX 9)

A sign on Scheels' door said it would reopen at noon on Tuesday due to "unforeseen circumstances."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.