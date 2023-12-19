Eden Prairie elementary students exposed to porn during Zoom call

Some Eden Prairie elementary students were exposed to a pornographic image and a threat after two unknown individuals got into a school Zoom call, a letter from school officials reports.

The message, shared with FOX 9 by parents, was sent to Oak Point Elementary families after the incident during an assembly on Tuesday. The letter says the students were on the Zoom call to watch a Blue Ribbon flag-raising ceremony when the bad actors shared a pornographic image in the chat.

School officials say the two people also used an automated voice to "say concerning things, including a threat of violence at school."

"As soon as we became aware of this content, we ended the call immediately," writes Oak Point Principal Dr. Chris Rogers. "Our teachers had this Zoom call playing in their classrooms so students could see the flag raised, and though some teachers had their volume off, some of our students may have heard what was said."

The district and law enforcement are working to investigate, the letter adds, but say it appears the individuals involved accessed the call from outside of Minnesota.

"We know hearing a message like this can be scary for children, and you may wish to have a conversation with your child if they were concerned by what they heard or saw," writes Rogers. "Moving forward, we will take extra steps to ensure that virtual events do not allow external actors to enter."