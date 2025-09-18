Ed Sheeran is coming to Minneapolis in 2026: Here's info on tickets

article

The Brief Ed Sheeran's "Loop Tour" is coming to Minneapolis. Presale tickets will be available on Sept. 23 with general on-sale tickets available on Sept. 26. Ed Sheeran is set to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Aug. 15, 2026.



Ed Sheeran's "Loop Tour" is set to make a stop in Minneapolis next summer.

Ed Sheeran coming to Minneapolis

Timeline:

Following the release of his eighth album, "Play," the UK artist announced the addition of the North American leg of his tour that will kick off in June 2026.

Fans can register here for early ticket access. Concert officials say registered fans will get a unique one-time code before the resale starts at 9 a.m. local time on Sept. 23. Registration is free, but it does not guarantee tickets. More information on pre-sale opportunities can be found here.

There is also an American Express cardmember presale that starts at 12 p.m. local time on Sept. 23.

General on-sale tickets will be available on Sept. 26.

Ed Sheeran is set to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Aug. 15, 2026.

‘Play’ explores new musical ground

What they're saying:

The tour announcement said the new album, "Play," shows Sheeran "exploring new musical ground through collaboration with producers and musicians from across the globe, as well as diving deeper into the timeless sounds and themes that have made him one of the world’s best-loved pop artists."

Billboard says the artist "has gone for a total reset" with the new album.

USA today says the artist "is entering his reflective era," but hasn't lost his "ability to connect with unpretentious songwriting."