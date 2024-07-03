Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
15
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:17 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Eau Claire PD says cheese chase no gouda: 'Most Wisconsin complaint ever'

By
Published  July 3, 2024 3:26pm CDT
Wisconsin
FOX 9

EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (FOX 9) - The Eau Claire Police Department says it has received a complaint that’s perhaps the ‘most Wisconsin ever’: Someone throwing cheese at their car.

In a post made on X (formerly Twitter), the department says that around 9:46 p.m., on July 1, officers were sent to check on a report from a driver who said someone was, "chasing them down and throwing cheese at their car." The incident caused a situation that was "no gouda," the department quipped online.

Similar to Swiss, details of the story have some holes, but authorities continue to investigate what led up to the chase.