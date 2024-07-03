Eau Claire PD says cheese chase no gouda: 'Most Wisconsin complaint ever'

The Eau Claire Police Department says it has received a complaint that’s perhaps the ‘most Wisconsin ever’: Someone throwing cheese at their car.

In a post made on X (formerly Twitter), the department says that around 9:46 p.m., on July 1, officers were sent to check on a report from a driver who said someone was, "chasing them down and throwing cheese at their car." The incident caused a situation that was "no gouda," the department quipped online.

Similar to Swiss, details of the story have some holes, but authorities continue to investigate what led up to the chase.