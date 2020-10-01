Early voting on record pace in Minneapolis

article

Early voting started just about two weeks ago and it is already at a record pace in Minneapolis, according to city officials.

Through Wednesday, 19,321 total people have voted in Minneapolis, compared to 4,121 people at this same point in 2016 election. Here's the breakdown of the early votes that have come in so far this election cycle:

12,236 ballots returned by mail or dropped off to election officials

4,842 ballots cast in-person at Early Vote Center

2,243 ballots received by Hennepin County Elections

In total, Minneapolis had 60,538 early votes cast during the whole 2016 general election. Two weeks in to the 2020 general election, Minneapolis is already at about 30% of that total and there is still about a month left to go.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this election cycle more people are requesting mail ballots following a recommendation from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. So far, Elections and Voter Services has mailed out 133,442 requested mail ballots. At this point in 2016, 12,754 requested mail ballots had been sent out.

For those who want to vote by mail, the Minneapolis officials recommend applying for the mail ballot now. They say voters should request by Oct. 20 at the latest, which 14 days before Election Day.

For more information on voting by mail in Minneapolis, click here.

Two more Early Vote Centers opening in Minneapolis

On Oct. 27, two more Early Vote Centers will be opening in Minneapolis. On Oct. 27, the North Early Vote Center will open at Urban League Twin Cities, 2100 Plymouth Ave. N and the South Early Vote Center will open at Longfellow Park Recreation Center, 3435 36th St. S.

The Early Vote Center at 980 East Hennepin Ave is already open. The centers will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but will be closed Oct. 12. During the final two weeks of voting, hours will be extended and will include Sunday and Saturday hours.

For more information on in-person voting in Minneapolis, click here.

For more information about voting in Minnesota, click here.