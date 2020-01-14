Early morning fire at Montevideo, Minnesota apartment complex leaves woman dead

A fire at an apartment complex in Montevideo, Minnesota left a woman dead early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:13 a.m., crews were dispatched to a fire at an apartment complex at 17th Street and Lincoln Avenue, according to the Montevideo Police Department.

Once firefighters were able to get the fire under control, they located a woman inside the apartment where the fire had started and transported her to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Due to the smoke damage and the ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire, officials have secured the building until further notice and are not letting residents back inside.

The Montevideo Police Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.

