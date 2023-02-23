Expand / Collapse search
Eagle on Minnesota DNR's EagleCam covered in snow

The eagle that's the star of the Minnesota DNR's EagleCam is covered in snow Thursday as the long-duration winter storm winds down.

The female eagle laid her second egg last week, while her partner keeps a watchful eye over the nest to ward off any intruders or predators, the DNR said.

The female eagle laid her second egg last week, while her partner keeps a watchful eye over the nest to ward off any intruders or predators, the DNR said. 

The DNR's website notes both eagles delivered more nesting material to the nest in anticipation of this week's winter storm. 

The eaglets are expected to hatch in about a month. 

You can watch the DNR's EagleCam on YouTube below.