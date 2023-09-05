Eagle Brook proposing new ‘megachurch’ location in Plymouth

Eagle Brook Church has made a temporary home of Wayzata High School for five and a half years, growing by a third in that time, to an average of 1,100 worshippers each Sunday.

Now, the church could have a permanent place to call home by 2025.

Just under two miles up the road from their current space, Eagle Brook has signed an agreement to purchase farmland on Chankahda Trail, just north Of Meadow Ridge Elementary School.

"We really want to be really good neighbors and we want to work hard to walk alongside and hear the neighbors," Wayzata Campus Pastor Mike Emmert said. "What we’ve seen in the past when a campus has gone to permanent it could double or triple in size."

Eagle Brook church previously withdrew its proposal for a megachurch that faced resistance from a Minnetonka neighborhood.

It’s unclear just how much of an impact the new church will have on area traffic, but pastor Mike Emmert says the church is paying for a comprehensive traffic study, conducted by the city of Plymouth.

"Sometimes when there’s something new coming to the neighborhood, there’s an unknown, so that’s where we want to be able to communicate," Emmert said.

Eagle Brook will host a neighborhood meeting at Wayzata High School, on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.