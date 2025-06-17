Eagan police help thwart $125K Bitcoin scam in progress

The Brief A couple was moments away from losing $125,000 in a Bitcoin scam, police say. Witnesses say the victims were reluctant to believe they were being scammed. A police officer spoke directly to the scammer on the phone, who quickly ended the call.



Inside the Eagan Farmers Grandson Gas Station & Eatery on Monday afternoon, a senior couple came within seconds of losing $125,000, according to the Eagan Police Department.

Good Samaritan Gabrielle recognized the situation and called 911.

"I was like, ‘I cannot just watch this,’" Gabrielle said. "I just knew right away that they were being scammed."

The scam

What we know:

Law enforcement says the couple were victims of identity theft two weeks ago, and believed they were on the phone with the Federal Trade Commission, and needed to transfer $125,000 to salvage their money and protect their identity.

"[An officer] confronted the couple and said, ‘Stop what you’re doing before you hit that button,’" Eagan Police Sgt. Rich Evans explained on Tuesday. "The $125,000 transaction was already on the screen, and [he] was able to get it stopped before they hit the next button."

"[They] really believed he was on the phone with the FTC, and the Federal Trade Commission were the ones there to help him," Evans continued.

Cryptocurrency crimes on the rise

A Bitcoin automated teller machine (ATM) at a bar in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Cryptocurrencies appear to be kicking off the week with a more positive outlook than U.S. stocks, just as some strategists are predicting the recen Expand

The backstory:

Store employee Roy Solis says it’s not the first time this has happened.

"Somebody had pointed out, ‘Hey, there’s a couple of people over there. They might be getting scammed,’" Solis said. "I told [the victim] ‘Look, people often get scammed at this machine. I think you should think twice.’"

Now, Eagan police are investigating the attempted crime.

"I’m just glad that some scumbag wherever wasn’t able to get all the money they worked hard for," Gabrielle finished.