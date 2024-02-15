Expand / Collapse search

EA Sports drops trailer for 'College Football 25'

By Austin Williams
Published 
Sports
Fox TV Stations
441dc3b7- article

UKRAINE - 2021/10/15: In this photo illustration, EA Sports logo of a video game developer is seen on a smartphone in a hand. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - It's the first major college football video game to be released in over a decade. 

EA Sports has unveiled a trailer for "College Football 25" on Thursday, confirming that the highly anticipated video game will be scheduled to release in the upcoming summer. 

The game marks the return of the popular franchise which was last released in 2013 with former Michigan Wolverine quarterback Denard Robinson featured on the cover. 

The video game franchise was shelved due to a debate and ongoing lawsuits over players' name, image and likeness. 

EA Sporrts had previously stated in a court filing that it was open to paying players for their likeness, something the NCAA refused at the time. The game was eventually canceled to prevent further litigation.

NCAA adopts interim name, image, likeness policy | NewsNOW from FOX

Rich 'BD' Salgado talks about the NCAA's temporary name, image, likeness policy for student athletes with NewsNOW's Pilar Arias. The NCAA approved the interim 'NIL' policy, which means athletes will have the opportunity to earn money from endorsements, sponsorships, social media, and more as soon as July 1. All three NCAA divisions agreed to adopt the policy, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.

While the previous game did not actually use the likeness of real players, NIL in place in college sports allows real players to be in the game. 

EA Sports College Football 25 is built off the same engine EA uses for its Madden franchise.