New Minnesota laws change DWI requirements, service dog protections

At least a dozen new laws took effect Aug. 1 in Minnesota, including one prompted by a tragedy and another aiming to help get more service dogs in the community.

Advocates think Minnesotans will quickly see the positive impacts.

Can do service

Training dogs allowed:

Can Do Canines have trained almost 1,000 dogs to be service animals, but they have a waitlist and never quite enough volunteers.

One of today’s new laws should help with that.

Black lab mix Inga is wrapping up her training and already has a service dog assignment to a child with autism.

"The stories you hear from parents about how this just changed the entire family are absolutely amazing," said executive director Jeff Johnson. "So they're really transformational."

Johnson says they have a great group of volunteer trainers, but landlords and HOAs have limited the pool.

He pushed for the new law, opening the door for dozens of waiting volunteers.

"Our waitlists are too long, and we want to serve more people, and we want to change more lives," he said. "And this will allow us to do that."

Faster farmers

Tractor traffic:

The speed limit opens up a little bit for farm and waste vehicles because of a new law.

It increases the maximum speed from 30 to 35 mph for implements of husbandry and uncovered trash-haulers.

Slowing DWI?

Longer sobriety proof:

Slowing down repeat DWI offenders is the goal of the new law, expanding how long drunk drivers have to use ignition interlock devices.

It’s two years now for a second offense, six years on a third, and 10 years after a fourth DWI.

St. Louis Park legislators got it passed after a five-time drunk driver killed two people and injured 12 more at Park Tavern last year.

The driver was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week.

He’d been forced to use an interlock ignition device before, but the requirement had ended.

Under the escalating punishments of this new law, he would’ve still needed to prove he was sober to start his car.

"Hopefully this addresses the behavior earlier in the process so you don't get this craziness of five, this guy with five priors killing two people in my community," said Rep. Larry Kraft (DFL-St. Louis Park).

The new law also looks back through 20 years of driving history instead of ten, and it lets offenders into the program without paying the reinstatement fee up front.