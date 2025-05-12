Expand / Collapse search
Dump truck crash with SUV kills teen driver in Crow Wing Co.

By
Published  May 12, 2025 5:30pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A crash in Crow Wing County on May 9 between a dump truck and two SUVs left the teen driver of one of them dead.
    • A passenger was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.
    • The crash remains under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

CROSSLAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck and two SUVs left a teen driver dead in Crow Wing County.

Crosslake teen death

What we know:

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that on May 9, authorities responded around 8:19 a.m. to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 66.

Upon arrival, deputies determined an initial crash occurred between a dump truck traveling northbound on County Road 1 and an SUV entering County Road 1 from the south, coming from County Road 66. A second SUV, which was turning from County Road 1 onto County Road 66, was then also struck.

The 18-year-old driver of the SUV involved in the initial collision was pronounced dead at the scene. The front passenger was airlifted from the scene in critical condition.

A rear passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the dump truck left the scene with their employer, according to authorities.

Fundraiser held

Dig deeper:

Although the names of those involved in the crash are currently being withheld by authorities, a GoFundMe campaign created for the victim described her as "a radiant light in this world" who was set to graduate high school soon, and had been accepted into Arizona University to study to become a music teacher.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Source: Information provided by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Road incidentsMinnesota