Duluth police warn public after 2 dogs bitten by bear
article
DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Duluth, Minnesota are warning members of the public after two dogs were reportedly bitten by a black bear.
Officers say they have received two separate reports in the Duluth Heights neighborhood this week.
They are urging residents to take steps to avoid attracting bear, directing people to a DNR web page.
It's not clear how badly the dogs were hurt or where exactly the attacks happened in the neighborhood.