Duluth man killed after car rolled off road

article

A Duluth man was killed early Sunday morning after his car rolled over.

According to Duluth police, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had rolled off the road in the 1400 block of West Skyline Parkway.

The 26-year-old man was the only occupant of the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Authorities say that the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.