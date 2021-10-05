Duluth firefighters untangle goose stuck in fishing line

Firefighters in Duluth, Minnesota helped untangle a goose that was stuck in some fishing line and could not get out.

The Duluth Fire Department said someone walking by Twin Ponds Monday afternoon heard a goose that was tangled in fishing line. Three firefighters were eventually able to free the goose.

The goose was treated for minor injuries and stress, according to the fire department.

The fire department shared the video of the rescue on social media as a reminder for people to pick up trash and fishing line near the water.