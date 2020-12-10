Dry ice will be in demand as COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out in Minnesota

article

Dry ice will be key to keeping the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine effective. And with millions of doses expected to ship across the country as soon as next week, production machines will likely be working overtime.

Oxygen Service Company in St. Paul hasn’t had any orders yet but they expect local hospitals will soon be calling.

"It's 3M. it's Ford Motor Company, it's Caterpillar, it's your local craft brewery," said CEO Ryan Diekow. "We are behind the scenes of almost everything you touch in a day.”

"This is one we didn’t see coming," he adds.

The company that makes the machines in their warehouse says sales have tripled since last year.

"Our orders are through the roof to be honest because demand for our machines are everywhere," said Cold Jet Chief Marketing Officer Christian Rogiers.

Rogiers says everyone from the vaccine producers to the logistics companies to the hospitals and pharmacies are buying their equipment.

"So not only do you have the vaccine developer but you also have many hospitals and entities around the world inquiring and purchasing equipment to make their own dry ice on the spot," continued Rogiers.

While the need is great, they say, they’re not worried about a shortage. "It's hard to know what the demand is going to be but we certainly have the resources here to support it but nobody knows what the true demand is going to be once it hits the market and how long it will last.”

