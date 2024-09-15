Driver's legs amputated after Shoreview crash overnight

article

The Brief A driver involved in a vehicle crash in Shoreview had both legs amputated after being taken to the hospital. Footage shot around 12:30 a.m. Sunday shows law enforcement investigating the aftermath of the crash on Hodgson Road just south of County Road I. The Minnesota State Patrol is conducting a crash reconstruction investigation to find out more.



A crash in Shoreview resulted in a driver having both legs amputated.

What we know

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Hodgson just south of County Road I.

The driver then had both of their legs amputated after paramedics took them to the hospital.

Footage shot at the crash scene shows an ambulance leaving around 12:30 a.m. as law enforcement investigated the area.

Minnesota State Patrol troopers are conducting a crash reconstruction investigation to find out more.

What we don't know

Details on the driver have not been released.

Law enforcement officials have not shared if there was another vehicle involved or specific information on what may have led to the crash.