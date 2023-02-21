Expand / Collapse search
Driver killed in Oak Grove single-vehicle crash

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 9

OAK GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was killed during a crash in Oak Grove late Monday night. 

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were dispatched to a report of a pickup truck in a ditch around 11:12 p.m. near the 220 block of Viking Boulevard Northwest. 

The sheriff’s office said the man was driving westbound on Viking Boulevard when he drove off the road, into the trees and then crashed. When first responders arrived at the scene, they extricated the man from the vehicle. 

He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead, according to authorities. 

The crash is under investigation. 