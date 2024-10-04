Child using crosswalk near Brooklyn Park elementary school hit by driver

article

The Brief The incident happened around 9:20 a.m. near Birch Grove School for the Arts in Brooklyn Park. Police said a 36-year-old woman hit a 10-year-old boy crossing the street, and he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver remained on scene, and the incident remains under investigation, but police say alcohol is not considered a factor.



Brooklyn Park police said a 10-year-old using a crosswalk near his elementary school was struck by a driver Friday morning.

What we know

According to police, the collision happened around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Brookdale Drive North and Noble Avenue North, located near Birch Grove School for the Arts.

Authorities say a 10-year-old boy was in the crosswalk on the east side of the intersection when a driver heading eastbound on Brookdale Drive struck him as he was crossing the street.

The student was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say how fast the woman was driving at the time of the collision.

What we don’t know

The driver, a 36-year-old woman, remained at the scene after the incident, and police say she is cooperating with investigators.

The incident is under investigation, but alcohol is not considered a factor. Police did not say what led to the crash or share further details about those involved.