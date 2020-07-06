Driver dead after car hits tree, catches fire in East Bethel Sunday night

A man is dead after a crash in East Bethel, Minnesota Sunday night.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the driver lost control of his BMW sedan and left the road near Gopher Drive and 229th Avenue. His vehicle hit a tree and caught fire before throwing him out of the vehicle.

The drive was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.