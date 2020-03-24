Driver arrested after striking, killing female pedestrian on Sherburne County road Monday

A 69-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car while walking along a Sherburne County road Monday.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, Catherine Lynn was walking with a companion heading east on the north shoulder of County Road 2 when a vehicle traveling east crossed the centerline and hit her. The incident occurred around 4:24 p.m.

Lynn was pronounced dead at the scene. The man walking with her did not sustain any injuries.

The driver, a 55-year-old Princeton, Minn. Man, was arrested and booked on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. He has not yet been charged.

An investigation is ongoing. Investigators are resting a blood sample from the driver.