Dozens of illegal firearms recovered during search warrant in Brooklyn Park

Law enforcement seized dozens of illegal firearms and drugs while executing search warrants in Hennepin County as part of an ongoing investigation.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement executed a search warrant in Brooklyn Park and recovered 24 illegally possessed firearms and approximately one pound of cocaine.

In St. Paul, two additional search warrants were executed as part of the same investigation. Law enforcement recovered two additional firearms and more cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Members of the Violent Offender Task Force, Emergency Services Unit, and Enforcement Service Division executed the search warrants as part of an ongoing weapons and narcotics investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the target of the investigation was arrested during the operation.