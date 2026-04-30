Downtown St. Paul grocery store: Aldi to replace Lunds & Byerlys after year-long gap

The Brief Aldi is opening a new grocery store in downtown St. Paul, taking over the former Lunds & Byerlys space at 10th and Robert Street. The area has been without a grocery store since March 2025, causing challenges for residents, especially those without cars. The new Aldi is expected to open by the end of summer, with city leaders hoping it sparks more investment downtown.



Downtown St. Paul residents are getting a new grocery option as Aldi prepares to open in the former Lunds & Byerlys location, ending more than a year without a full-service store.

Aldi moves into former Lunds & Byerlys after long wait

What we know:

Aldi will take over the space at the corner of 10th and Robert Street, which has been empty since Lunds & Byerlys closed in March 2025. The closure left many downtown residents without easy access to food, especially those who do not have cars.

"It's been a long summer, fall and winter," said Marge Romero, a downtown St. Paul resident. "You know, they lunch close March of 2025 and the downtown residents, particularly, they didn't have transportation. It's really been a big strain for those people," said Romero.

The store was a staple for people living downtown, many of whom relied on being able to walk to get groceries.

"I couldn't be more excited. I've really missed having a grocery store right downtown. I would walk there at least once a week and pick up and then stop on my way home from work and pick up things on the way home," said Janice Dames, another downtown resident.

Aldi's arrival is seen as a key step by city leaders

Why you should care:

The new Aldi is expected to make shopping easier for downtown residents and could encourage more people to live in the area.

"People who choose to live down here don't often have vehicles they want to be able to walk to other places that they're dining at, shopping at, and so like this is a really critical piece of that," said Kaohly Her, Mayor of St. Paul.

Matt Lilla, Aldi divisional vice president, described what shoppers can expect.

"It'll be a very typical shopping experience at Aldi. We'll have five and a half six aisles, very simple shopping experience, quick and easy in and out," said Lilla.

Aldi chose this location because of new housing and redevelopment happening in downtown St. Paul. City leaders hope this move signals more investment and growth for the area.

What's next:

The store is expected to open by the end of summer, bringing relief to residents who have been waiting for a convenient grocery option.