Downtown Minneapolis shooting leaves 1 man dead, another injured

An overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis left one man dead and another injured after a crowd gathered on Nicollet Avenue.

Downtown Minneapolis fatal shooting

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) says its officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of 14th Street and Nicollet Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Police then found two men injured by gunfire.

One of the men died at the scene despite efforts to save him. The other man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Minneapolis police investigators say "there was a gathering at the intersection before shots were fired."

The suspect reportedly fled the scene before police arrived, and no arrests have been announced.

What we don't know:

Details on the victim's identity are expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at a later time.

Authorities have not shared any suspect information.

Police say they are still investigating what led to the shooting.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara shared a statement, saying, "A family’s life has been forever changed by this unacceptable act of violence. As we enter the summer months, I urge everyone to find peaceful ways to resolve conflict. Every act of violence leaves a lasting impact — not just on those directly involved, but on our entire community."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to www.CrimeStoppersMN.org or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.