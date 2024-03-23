Expand / Collapse search
Watch these dolphins steal the show for whale watchers in California

By Megan Ziegler
Published  March 23, 2024 3:33pm CDT
FOX TV Digital Team

Backflipping dolphins delight whale watchers

A pod of dolphins put on a show for some whale watchers in California. Credit: Discovery Whale Watch via Storyful

Some passengers on a whale watching tour in California got more than they bargained for. 

A pod of dolphins put on quite a show for the boat that featured several flips in and out of the waves. 

"Oh my god, this is so cool," one woman can be heard saying. 

Credit: Discovery Whale Watch via Storyful

"Gotta love pacific white sided dolphins," said Discovery Whale Watch, a business in Monterey Bay, California when they shared the video earlier this month. 

Pacific white-sided dolphins are native to California and are known to be playful and a high social marine animal.

This story was reported from Detroit. Storyful contributed. 