Dolphins found shot, stabbed on Florida beaches; $20K reward offered

article

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward to find who killed two dolphins on Florida's Gulf coast.

Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission discovered a dead dolphin off the coast of Naples last week.

NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement said the animal appeared to have been fatally struck by a bullet or sharp object.

The same week, Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge experts found a dolphin with a bullet in its left side on Pensacola Beach.

NOAA said in May 2019, a dolphin was found with a fatal puncture wound to its head off Captiva Island. That case is still under investigation.

"Biologists believe these cases may stem from humans feeding wild dolphins," NOAA said. "Dolphins fed by people learn to associate people and boats with food, which can put them in harmful situations... from boat strikes, entanglement in or ingestion of fishing gear, and acts of intentional harm like these."

Since 2002, at least 29 dolphins, including the latest two have been found stranded in the southeast with evidence they were shot by guns or arrows, or impaled with objects like fishing spears.

Advertisement

Harassing, hunting, killing or feeding wild dolphins, or attempting to do these activities is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and is punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and up to one year in jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOAA's Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964.