Dolly Parton fans can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut Saturday: Here's how

Country music legend Dolly Parton is offering something sweet to fans!

Parton is teaming up with Krispy Kreme for the "Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection."

The collection includes four all-new doughnuts:

Dolly Dazzler Doughnut – an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing, with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles and a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly piece.

Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and crunchy cobbler topping.

Banana Puddin’ Pie – an unglazed doughnut filled with banana pudding made with wafers and banana pudding KREME, dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie.

Chocolate Crème Pie – an Original Glazed® doughnut topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumble.

The selection will be available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops.

Four delightful, delicious doughnuts highlight first-ever partnership with Dolly Parton; guests who get "Dolly’d Up" May 18 can celebrate with a FREE Original Glazed® Doughnut (Photo: Business Wire)

"Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me," Parton said in a news release. "These doughnuts remind me of home. So, I’m excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They’re pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!"

In addition, the doughnut chain is inviting customers to get involved "Dolly’d Up" on Saturday. Any customer who participates, wearing a Dolly Parton wig or their favorite Dolly merchandise, can get a free glazed doughnut.

Those who don't get "Dolly'd Up" can sing a Parton song to receive a free doughnut.

"Krispy Kreme and Dolly Parton have a special thing in common – we both love to share joy!" said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. "It was a joy – and an honor – to collaborate with Dolly to create her signature doughnut collection. These doughnuts are going to dazzle and delight fans just like Dolly herself."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.