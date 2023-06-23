Doja Cat coming to Target Center in December

article

Doja Cat, the Grammy award-winning artist, is coming to the Target Center with her first-ever arena tour, "The Scarlet Tour."

The 24-date tour will start on Oct. 31 in San Francisco, CA, and make its way to the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Fans can register until Sunday, June 25, at 10 p.m. PT to receive a code for the presale starting Wednesday, June 28. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general on-sale beginning Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.