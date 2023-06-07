Determined Minneapolis dog who jumped kennel wall to be with friend, finally adopted together

They're so happy together.

The two dogs who went viral after one of them jumped the wall of a kennel to be with her friend have been adopted together.

Friends of Minneapolis Animal Care and Control shared the initial video of a dog, named Brenda, who was determined to be with her buddy, Linda. The video shows Brenda climbing over the kennel wall to be with Linda. They came into the shelter together as strays and after Brenda escaped her kennel, staff put both dogs together in a larger kennel while they waited to be adopted.

In an update on Tuesday, Friends of Minneapolis Animal Care and Control shared some great news: the two dogs are now in their forever home — together.

"Thank you for Linda and Brenda's new parents for stopping by to adopt these sweet girls and to the other people in line who also wanted to adopt them today," the update said.

