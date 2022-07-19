Police: Someone shot up a house in St. Paul and hit a family dog

A four-year-old Husky named Athena was shot in the leg when someone fired 12 rounds into a St. Paul house early Tuesday morning, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

On Tuesday at 2 a.m., 911 dispatched officers to the 1400 block of Virginia Street, where witnesses told police that someone had shot into a house 12 times and that the family dog, a four-year-old Husky named Athena, had been struck in the right rear leg.

Officers rushed Athena and her owner to the Como Park Animal Hospital (only the dog was injured), where hospital staff treated her for her wounds. Police say the veterinarians expect the dog to fully recover.

Investigators canvassed the scene and found 9mm casings and bullet fragments near the home, which the department’s forensic unit will examine, the release said.

The family told officers that they heard a vehicle drive away from the scene after the shooting but could not describe it.

Police are still working to identify suspects and determine the motive. Anyone with information can call the department at 651-266-8989.