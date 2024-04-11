Search warrants: Dog shooting suspect had history of leaving threatening notes

New court documents reveal the suspect linked to the shooting death of a family dog near Mankato works as a mail carrier and has a history of leaving threatening notes pertaining to animals.

Those details are included in a pair of search warrants filed this week after Lily, a family dog, was found shot dead on the deck of a home in South Bend Township on March 30. Lily's owners reported receiving threatening notes about barking animals in the weeks before the shooting and that two young children were inside the home when the dog was shot.

The person of interest identified in those court documents is a nearby neighbor of the family and is a current employee of the U.S. Postal Service. In an interview with police, he denied shooting Lily but admitted to leaving several notes about loud animals at different homes in his neighborhood and along his postal route.

(FOX 9)

The notes contained multiple expletives and one threatened if the owners "put the barking dog out again..." "It will get a bullet in the head."

Months earlier, he also reportedly told a co-worker he wanted to shoot his neighbor's dog because it was barking.

Investigators are now examining firearms, ammunition, and notes related to the case. They're also making arrangements for a necropsy on Lily to recover additional evidence.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect, but no formal charges have been filed. They are still seeking additional information in this case and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 304-4863 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.