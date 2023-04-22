Expand / Collapse search
Dog reunited with family after 301 days with Texas animal shelter

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
FOX 7 Austin

Dog reunites with family after almost a year

Juicee, formerly known as Kardashian, has been reunited with her family after over 300 days at the Austin Animal Center. The family drove from their current home in Miami, Florida to get her in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas - A dog and her family have been reunited after nearly a year, thanks to a Facebook post.

The Austin Animal Center posted about adoptable dogs on its Spanish language Facebook page "Mascotas de Austin". A dog named Juicee had been included in the post; the pitbull mix had been brought in as a stray in June 2022.

The post was then shared in a Facebook group, where friends of Juicee's owners spotted her.

The family, who had since moved to Miami, Florida, had been told by a neighbor that the dog had died. "I never thought to see her again," said her owner, Dellys. 

The family then dropped everything to drive 20 hours to Austin to pick up the dog, whose original name was Kardashian.

"Juicee was unsure of strangers while she was in the shelter, but the second she saw her family, she was all tail wags and smiles," said Austin Animal Center public health educator Luis Herrera. 

"A simple share can be part of a miracle," Herrera added. "Today we had an amazing example of the importance of social media for Spanish speakers and their pets."