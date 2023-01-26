Dog found with gunshot wound in Douglas County, sheriff looking for owner

article

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is trying to reunite a dog with its owner after it was found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday.

The black dog with white markings was found near County Road 56, west of Garfield, Minnesota, with a gunshot wound. The dog is currently being treated at a local veterinary clinic, but authorities don’t know who the dog belongs to.

"We’re asking for the public’s help in reuniting this pup with its owner," the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities say they don’t know who is responsible for the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the potential owner can contact Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 320-762-8151.