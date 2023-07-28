‘Dog dumping’ increases seen in Chaska: Police

Covered in tangles and knots, little Mattie's fur tells a troubling tale. The 8-year-old shih tzu was found abandoned outside a church downtown on Wednesday, tied to a tree with only a small bowl of water.

Hours earlier that same day, two huskies were discovered dumped on the side of Bavaria Road, covered in feces and crowded in a small kennel on one of the hottest days of the year.

"They were severely emaciated, they were anemic, their gums were white... for being over a year old, we thought they were puppies because of their stature and how small they were," said Carver Scott Humane Society Executive Director Cassandra Linkenmeyer.

All of the dogs are now in the care of Humane Society staff or fosters and are on the road to recovery.

"That abuse, that neglect stops with us," said Linkenmeyer.

The Chaska Police Department says they've seen an uptick in dog dumpings over the last month, and one of those cases even resulted in criminal charges.

"We were able to find the previous owner and charged them with animal abandonment," said Kevin Wright, a public information officer for Chaska Police.

The department wants to remind the public it is a crime to abandon a pet and their officers will investigate these incidents.

"There's an appropriate way to surrender a pet then just putting them on the side of the road," said Wright.

If you can't take care of your pet anymore, there are helping hands out there. Community service officers and local humane societies can connect you with resources, ensuring the animal is taken care of.

If you have any information about these dogs or their previous owners, you are asked to call Chaska Police at 952-361-1231 or email at cso@chaskamn.gov.