Doctors advise parents to be on lookout for hepatitis in children

Doctors at Mayo Clinic are asking parents to be on the lookout for signs of hepatitis in their children.

The World Health Organization is tracking a mysterious cluster of severe liver infections in children who were previously healthy.

The CDC reports at least nine cases in Alabama since October, two requiring liver transplants.

The Minnesota department of health is investigating several cases involving children under 12. The vast majority of cases worldwide are under five-years-old.

Sudden liver disease in children: What we know

A puzzling outbreak of a sudden liver disease in children has been confirmed in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed they are investigating several cases of hepatitis in children reported by hospital systems. M Health Fairview confirmed they have reported at least two cases of hepatitis from an unknown origin. The mysterious, severe and acute illness has been spreading across the globe, with more than 100 confirmed cases worldwide so far. Health officials say it’s too soon to tell what's behind it all.

Many but not all of the children also had what’s called an Adenovirus, especially a subset called Adenovirus-41.

Symptoms that parents should lookout for include yellowing around the eyes and skin, urine that is looking like the color of tea and pale colored stool.

If you see these signs -- you should take your child to the doctor.