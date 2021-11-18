DNR's EagleCam back up, eagle pair prepping nest

article

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s popular EagleCam is back up and running this year.

The EagleCam streams live video from a bald eagle nest in the Twin Cities. Both eagles could be seen on the camera Thursday morning perched high up in their tree taking in the sight of falling snow.

Last year, fans weighed in to name the eagles "Nancy" and "Harry." The DNR says they are a tightly bonded pair and have spotted in recent weeks gathering large sticks to bolster their nest.

The EagleCam captured two eaglets hatching in the nest last spring. You can watch the livestream here.