‘Pure evil’: DNC hosts first speech from political shooting survivor Hoffman

Minnesota state senator John Hoffman made his first public speech Monday since an assassin tried to kill him and his family two months ago.

The Brief Sen. John Hoffman gave an energetic speech in his first public appearance since he and his family were the original targets of the assassin who killed Melissa and Mark Hortman. Sen. Hoffman told the Democratic National Committee summer convention in Minneapolis that dehumanizing narratives are fueling radicalization. He urged fellow Democrats to call Americans to action in ways that don't incite political violence. Democrats are foundering financially and in polls after a rough 2024 election cycle. DNC Chair Ken Martin took the reins six months ago and hopes coming to his home base of Minnesota helps them find their footing.



A first:

Political survivor

He addressed the Democratic National Committee’s summer convention in Minneapolis as the faltering party tries to find its footing.

Sen. Hoffman spoke with an energy and vigor that surprised a lot of people who know him and what he’s been through.

One of his Senate colleagues told FOX 9 it was a different guy up there, and he made the most powerful speech of his political career.

Minnesota's Melissa

Remembering the Speaker:

The Democratic National Committee came to Minnesota two and a half months after an assassin targeted the state’s Democrats, killing the Speaker Emerita and her husband.

"You could have no better ally, no truer friend," said Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids), of his mentor, Melissa Hortman.

Speakers at the DNC convention scattered memories of Hortman throughout Monday’s meeting.

‘Pure evil’

Hurt Hoffman's Hopes:

And for the first time since the terror of June 14, the political survivor took center stage.

Sen. John Hoffman walked in and told the crowd he was still recovering from nine gunshot wounds in the same pattern as the holes in his front door.

He called what happened to the Hortmans and his family "pure evil" and tied it to rhetoric coming from political enemies.

"What is happening at a national level, the persistent dehumanizing narratives and conspiracy theories and public discourse, are fueling the radicalization of individuals willing to engage in political violence against perceived opponents," said Sen. Hoffman.

Hoffman spoke for more than 10 minutes and only showed signs of his physical struggle once.

"Returning to the core values, I want to talk about three core values," he said with a hand gesture, but then changed hands. I was going to try to hold this hand up, but it's hard to do when I got a rod in my finger. Three core values right?"

Courage, truth, and working to benefit everybody are the values he says Democrats can use to win again at the national level.

And he urged them to call Americans to action in ways that don't incite intimidation and political violence.

"I hope that the decisions that we all make will help move our party and our country forward and into a better future for everyone," Sen. Hoffman said. "And as Melissa would say, let's f***ing go."

Convention drama

Fighting for first:

One of the more controversial decisions of this mini-convention could come Tuesday when a committee starts to outline the calendar for the 2028 campaign.

Iowa and New Hampshire want to be back at the front of the line, but a few other states are vying for the top honors, too.